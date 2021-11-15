Marshall Wace North America L.P. Purchases 45,543 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 3,742.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,543 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $12,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPOT. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Spotify Technology by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,792,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,629,000 after purchasing an additional 900,683 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 4.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,676,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,004,289,000 after acquiring an additional 841,140 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 541.8% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 600,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,473,000 after acquiring an additional 506,879 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 29.7% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,095,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,537,000 after acquiring an additional 479,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 7.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,677,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,552,000 after acquiring an additional 269,718 shares during the last quarter. 60.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPOT stock opened at $280.56 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $252.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.53. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52 week low of $201.68 and a 52 week high of $387.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.29 billion, a PE ratio of -155.87 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.16). Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.68) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

SPOT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.71.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

