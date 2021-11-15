Curbstone Financial Management Corp Purchases Shares of 21,670 Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp purchased a new stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,476,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHWY. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Chewy in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chewy in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 1,276.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 945.2% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 616.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CHWY opened at $76.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $32.13 billion, a PE ratio of 3,845.50 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.21. Chewy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.45 and a 1-year high of $120.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Chewy had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 0.13%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on CHWY shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Chewy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Chewy from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Chewy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Chewy from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chewy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.10.

In related news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 5,000 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $345,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

