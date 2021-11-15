IFP Advisors Inc Raises Stock Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 70.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,243 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF makes up about 0.3% of IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $15,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 361.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 106.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Shares of FIXD stock opened at $53.29 on Monday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $52.62 and a 12 month high of $55.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.73.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st.

Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.