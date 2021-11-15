Mariner LLC Trims Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Mariner LLC lowered its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $3,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 287,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,106,000 after buying an additional 13,144 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 467,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,442,000 after purchasing an additional 59,169 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 18,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 118.8% during the 2nd quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 361,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,703,000 after purchasing an additional 196,000 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 120,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,244,000 after purchasing an additional 29,108 shares during the period. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $119.44 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $122.98 and a 200-day moving average of $122.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $35.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.72. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $73.57 and a 1-year high of $135.69.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 39.15%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 17.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 21st that allows the company to repurchase $2.40 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.96%.

In related news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 22,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total value of $2,720,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 3,200 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.93, for a total value of $396,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Seaport Research Partners raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.32.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

