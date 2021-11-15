Flow Traders U.S. LLC Acquires 2,829 Shares of United States Gasoline Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UGA)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in shares of United States Gasoline Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UGA) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 1.09% of United States Gasoline Fund worth $941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UGA. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in United States Gasoline Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United States Gasoline Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Laffer Tengler Investments grew its stake in shares of United States Gasoline Fund by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Gasoline Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $297,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of United States Gasoline Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $313,000.

NYSEARCA UGA opened at $41.50 on Monday. United States Gasoline Fund LP has a 1 year low of $19.20 and a 1 year high of $44.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.08.

United States Gasoline Fund, LP (UGA) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares). The Company is engaged in the trading of futures contracts, options on futures contracts and cleared swaps (derivatives). The investment objective of UGA is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of gasoline, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for gasoline traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case the futures contract will be the next month contract to expire, less UGA’s expenses.

