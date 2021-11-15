Mariner LLC Increases Stock Position in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,505 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned about 0.26% of MGP Ingredients worth $3,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MGPI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 6,409 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 138,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,165,000 after acquiring an additional 55,011 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 354,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,971,000 after acquiring an additional 11,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 946.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. 75.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

In other MGP Ingredients news, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $35,954.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,588.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Karen Seaberg sold 3,000 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.23, for a total transaction of $195,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 14,577 shares of company stock worth $966,429 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGPI opened at $73.48 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.89. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.65 and a twelve month high of $79.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 1.33.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.69. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 18.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.41%.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

