Mariner LLC Has $3.52 Million Stake in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 78,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,797 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $3,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HIW. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 165.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 345.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $182,000. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HIW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Highwoods Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

In other news, CFO Mark F. Mulhern sold 16,154 shares of Highwoods Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $761,014.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HIW opened at $47.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.47. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.42 and a 1 year high of $48.98.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $195.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.70 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 36.24%. Highwoods Properties’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 77.82%.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

