Flow Traders U.S. LLC Makes New Investment in Davis Select Worldwide ETF (NASDAQ:DWLD)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Davis Select Worldwide ETF (NASDAQ:DWLD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 14,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 50,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Finally, Bickling Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 13.5% in the second quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the period.

Shares of DWLD stock opened at $31.54 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.75 and its 200 day moving average is $32.24. Davis Select Worldwide ETF has a twelve month low of $28.63 and a twelve month high of $36.31.

