Flow Traders U.S. LLC Trims Position in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD) by 57.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,114 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.20% of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHYD. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 209.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 359,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,140,000 after purchasing an additional 243,119 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 514,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,869,000 after purchasing an additional 164,171 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 494,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,573,000 after purchasing an additional 137,355 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 256,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,517,000 after purchasing an additional 92,256 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 112.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 158,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after purchasing an additional 83,975 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SHYD opened at $25.02 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.29. VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF has a one year low of $24.28 and a one year high of $25.66.

