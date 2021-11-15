IFP Advisors Inc Buys 3,924 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,924 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $8,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 266.7% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Shares of IJR opened at $119.47 on Monday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $82.56 and a 12 month high of $121.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.51.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

