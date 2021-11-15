IFP Advisors Inc Buys 53,677 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 33.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 213,203 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,677 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 0.3% of IFP Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. IFP Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $13,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 468.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,375,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,265,000 after purchasing an additional 11,021,254 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 21,417.1% during the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 3,833,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815,879 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 108.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,680,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954,076 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $139,759,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 242.1% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,429,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719,522 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPYG opened at $71.23 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $51.95 and a twelve month high of $71.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.38.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

