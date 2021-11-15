Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI) Holdings Decreased by Evensky & Katz LLC

Evensky & Katz LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,449 shares during the period. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 1.4% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Evensky & Katz LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares worth $13,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 8,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 140.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 19,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% during the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 11,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period.

Shares of VIGI stock opened at $91.44 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.60. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $77.21 and a one year high of $93.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.138 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

