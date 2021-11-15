Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) Research Coverage Started at Oppenheimer

Investment analysts at Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Runway Growth Finance stock opened at $12.18 on Monday. Runway Growth Finance has a 12-month low of $11.84 and a 12-month high of $13.29.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is an externally managed business development company. It focused on providing flexible capital solutions to late-stage and growth companies. Runway Growth Finance Corp. is based in WOODSIDE, Calif.

