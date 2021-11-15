Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 641 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Fulton Bank N.A. decreased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 641 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $67.48 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.62. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.56 and a 1 year high of $73.34. The company has a market capitalization of $84.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 26.91%. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 48.46%.

Several brokerages have commented on GILD. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a C$84.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.36.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $986,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,187,977.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.