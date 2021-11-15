Fulton Bank N.A. Has $2.76 Million Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Unilever by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,694,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,126,000 after acquiring an additional 844,916 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Unilever by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,011,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,688,000 after acquiring an additional 225,117 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Unilever by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,032,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,574,000 after acquiring an additional 319,309 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,486,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,481,000 after acquiring an additional 185,426 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Unilever by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,479,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,080,000 after acquiring an additional 282,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

UL opened at $52.46 on Monday. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $51.98 and a fifty-two week high of $62.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.77 and a 200-day moving average of $56.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.4975 per share. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $61.51.

About Unilever

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.