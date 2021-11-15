Fulton Bank N.A. Has $2.63 Million Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 1.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in BCE were worth $2,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BCE. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of BCE by 34.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 718,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,904,000 after purchasing an additional 185,075 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BCE by 4.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,522,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $249,297,000 after purchasing an additional 228,829 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of BCE by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 183,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of BCE by 137.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 205,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,283,000 after purchasing an additional 118,954 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of BCE by 16.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 26,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares during the period. 42.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BCE alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BCE opened at $50.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.30. BCE Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.17 and a 1 year high of $53.00.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. BCE had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.7047 per share. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.95%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins upped their target price on BCE from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities downgraded BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank upped their price target on BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on BCE from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.14.

About BCE

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE).

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.