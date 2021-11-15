Canandaigua National Corp Decreases Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Canandaigua National Corp decreased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,141 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 106 shares of the software company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Argus lifted their price objective on Adobe from $650.00 to $764.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Adobe from $625.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Adobe from $660.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $683.33.

Adobe stock opened at $657.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $628.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $592.97. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $420.78 and a one year high of $677.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.28 billion, a PE ratio of 54.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 38.67%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total value of $24,810,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.03, for a total value of $1,884,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,155 shares of company stock worth $27,445,695. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

