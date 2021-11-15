Flow Traders U.S. LLC Invests $997,000 in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $997,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 3.1% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 19.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 3.3% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 12,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 3.0% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1.8% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 33,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA FDL opened at $34.27 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.80. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a fifty-two week low of $28.17 and a fifty-two week high of $35.44.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

Recommended Story: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.