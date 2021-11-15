Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) Holdings Raised by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) by 99.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,145 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.38% of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 18.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 923,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,976,000 after purchasing an additional 142,662 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,698,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $586,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 4,793 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF alerts:

Shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $21.59 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.60. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $19.33 and a 1 year high of $28.45.

Complete Genomics, Inc is a life sciences company that has developed and commercialized a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing platform. Its complete genomics analysis platform (CGA) Platform, combines its human genome sequencing technology with its advanced informatics and data management software and its end-to-end, outsourced service model to provide its customers with data that is ready to be used for genome-based research.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.