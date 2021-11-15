1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $610,000 Stake in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 31.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Cable One were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cable One by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 709,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,627,000 after purchasing an additional 20,419 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cable One by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,251,000 after purchasing an additional 12,675 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Cable One by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 170,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,966,000 after purchasing an additional 6,156 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Cable One by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 137,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,708,000 after purchasing an additional 8,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cable One by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 120,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,093,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CABO opened at $1,807.00 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,836.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,867.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62 and a beta of 0.55. Cable One, Inc. has a one year low of $1,674.35 and a one year high of $2,326.80.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $8.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.60 by ($4.27). The firm had revenue of $430.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.87 million. Cable One had a net margin of 22.07% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cable One, Inc. will post 48.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is a positive change from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.47%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Cable One from $2,671.00 to $2,480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Cable One from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Cable One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $2,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cable One from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cable One presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,149.57.

In other Cable One news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,801.21, for a total value of $588,995.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,811.00, for a total value of $595,819.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,325 shares of company stock valued at $6,666,460 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

