1832 Asset Management L.P. Sells 7,088 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD)

1832 Asset Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD) by 58.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,088 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.10% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period.

Shares of RCD stock opened at $158.99 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.20. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1 year low of $111.55 and a 1 year high of $161.48.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Discretionary (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as automobiles and components, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants, leisure, media and retailing that comprise the consumer discretionary sector of the S&P 500 Index.

