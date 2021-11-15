ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

OTCMKTS:ENGGY opened at $11.37 on Friday. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a 52-week low of $10.24 and a 52-week high of $12.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.24 and a 200 day moving average of $11.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

