WinCash Trading Up 76.9% Over Last 7 Days (WCC)

WinCash (CURRENCY:WCC) traded 58.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 15th. One WinCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0702 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, WinCash has traded 76.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. WinCash has a total market capitalization of $105,254.20 and approximately $54.00 worth of WinCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get WinCash alerts:

Emercoin (EMC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FlavorsBSC (FLVR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000010 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00011340 BTC.

WinCash Coin Profile

WinCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. WinCash’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,784 coins. WinCash’s official website is wincashcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wincash coin is a cryptocurrency with SHA-256 algorithm, Pow, PoS, and Masternode. This coin is a cryptocurrency used as a payment system in all Wincash projects. Wincash coin is established since august 2018 and has been used by thousands of people as a way of transaction in some of Wincash projects. Wincash coin uses PoW/PoS hybrid mechanism in the blockchain network to prevent 51% attack that commonly becomes a fatal issue in many newly launched cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling WinCash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WinCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WinCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WinCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “WCCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for WinCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WinCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.