OptionRoom 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $81,034.00 (ROOM)

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 15th. One OptionRoom coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000197 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, OptionRoom has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar. OptionRoom has a market capitalization of $1.61 million and approximately $81,034.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001527 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.11 or 0.00071892 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.01 or 0.00073262 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.37 or 0.00095175 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,705.16 or 0.07180463 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65,927.54 or 1.00610825 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About OptionRoom

OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

Buying and Selling OptionRoom

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OptionRoom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OptionRoom using one of the exchanges listed above.

