Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Receives $53.71 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.71.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens upped their price objective on Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company.

In other news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 15,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total transaction of $846,904.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 21,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.77, for a total value of $1,195,374.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,434 shares in the company, valued at $303,054.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,265 shares of company stock valued at $123,294 and have sold 97,396 shares valued at $5,474,420. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FAST. Hoylecohen LLC increased its position in Fastenal by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 12,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Fastenal by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,151,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,218,000 after purchasing an additional 149,641 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Fastenal by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 33,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 5,198 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Fastenal by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,935,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,575,000 after purchasing an additional 149,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal in the 1st quarter worth about $1,018,000. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $60.24 on Friday. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $43.37 and a twelve month high of $60.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $34.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.01.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 15.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 25th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 72.26%.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

