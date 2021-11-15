ChartEx Trading 12.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (CHART)

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 15th. In the last week, ChartEx has traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar. ChartEx has a market capitalization of $424,892.49 and approximately $8,823.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChartEx coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0212 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001527 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.11 or 0.00071892 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.01 or 0.00073262 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.37 or 0.00095175 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,705.16 or 0.07180463 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,927.54 or 1.00610825 BTC.

ChartEx Profile

ChartEx was first traded on May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official message board is medium.com/@chartexpro . ChartEx’s official website is chartex.pro . ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

ChartEx Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChartEx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChartEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

