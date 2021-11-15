1832 Asset Management L.P. Sells 2,646 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lowered its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,143 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,646 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 178.8% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 65.47% of the company’s stock.

CHKP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $132.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.33.

CHKP stock opened at $118.33 on Monday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $109.07 and a 52 week high of $139.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.72.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.29% and a net margin of 38.78%. The business had revenue of $534.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

