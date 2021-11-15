Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 332,008.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,841 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 6,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 95,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 140,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 125,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equity Commonwealth alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on EQC shares. Bank of America cut Equity Commonwealth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Commonwealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th.

Shares of EQC opened at $26.01 on Monday. Equity Commonwealth has a 1 year low of $25.40 and a 1 year high of $29.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -130.04 and a beta of 0.17.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $13.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.47 million. Equity Commonwealth had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 28.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Equity Commonwealth will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Equity Commonwealth Profile

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

See Also: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Commonwealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Commonwealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.