Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on Arizona Metals (OTCMKTS:AZMCF)

Equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Arizona Metals (OTCMKTS:AZMCF) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
AZMCF opened at $4.26 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.31 and its 200-day moving average is $3.43. Arizona Metals has a 52-week low of $0.49 and a 52-week high of $4.53.
About Arizona Metals
