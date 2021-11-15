CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $8.50 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 16.09% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “CommScope reported tepid third-quarter 2021 results, wherein both the bottom line and the top line missed their respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. Weaker sales in the Broadband Networks and Home Networks segments affected its quarterly performance. Reduced spending among cable operators and wireless carriers, and supply chain woes are major concerns for CommScope. In addition, its short-term profitability has largely been compromised by high infrastructure investments to upgrade core fiber network. A huge debt burden further limits its growth potential. Various trade restrictions with China-based firms also act as headwinds. However, CommScope expects to capitalize on the growing 5G demand for network upgrades while helping operators to put reliable mobile networks in place in the long run.”

COMM has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on CommScope from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America lowered CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on CommScope from $12.00 to $9.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CommScope presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:COMM opened at $10.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.54 and its 200 day moving average is $16.72. CommScope has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $22.18.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a positive return on equity of 269.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CommScope will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts acquired 30,000 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $298,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts acquired 20,000 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.55 per share, with a total value of $191,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 65,384 shares of company stock valued at $639,794 in the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COMM. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of CommScope by 394.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,478,230 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $138,106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,167,373 shares during the period. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,916,000. Goldentree Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of CommScope by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 4,323,557 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644,898 shares during the period. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,459,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CommScope by 463.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,692,675 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,999,000 after buying an additional 1,392,471 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

