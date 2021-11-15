Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Position Lifted by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,317,609 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106,536 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 7.9% of McAdam LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. McAdam LLC owned approximately 0.77% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $71,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,237.5% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 508.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the period.

SCHZ stock opened at $54.02 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.49. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $53.64 and a one year high of $56.25.

