McAdam LLC Sells 1,898 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

McAdam LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 74,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,898 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of McAdam LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. McAdam LLC owned about 0.28% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $6,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 70.5% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Acas LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acas LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 21,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 11.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYG opened at $95.48 on Monday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $66.79 and a 52 week high of $96.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.13.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

