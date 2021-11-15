McAdam LLC Buys 8,921 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

McAdam LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,921 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of McAdam LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $12,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 26,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 13.5% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 17,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 40,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 54.5% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.8% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 4,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

VOT stock opened at $262.45 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $193.10 and a 52 week high of $264.37.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.