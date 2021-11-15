McAdam LLC Has $2.74 Million Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

McAdam LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 54,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.3% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 190.5% in the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 9,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 6,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.5% during the second quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 365,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,158,000 after buying an additional 93,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

AGG opened at $114.32 on Monday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.20 and a fifty-two week high of $118.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.20.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

