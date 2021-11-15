McAdam LLC Has $496,000 Stock Position in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH)

McAdam LLC decreased its stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,040 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Pershing Square Tontine were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PSTH. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pershing Square Tontine during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Pershing Square Tontine by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC acquired a new position in Pershing Square Tontine during the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new position in Pershing Square Tontine during the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pershing Square Tontine during the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Pershing Square Tontine alerts:

Pershing Square Tontine stock opened at $19.83 on Monday. Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $19.54 and a 1 year high of $34.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.34.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Pershing Square Tontine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pershing Square Tontine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.