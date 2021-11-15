Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Boosts Stake in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. CIT Group comprises about 1.1% of Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in CIT Group were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CIT. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in CIT Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in CIT Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in CIT Group by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC lifted its position in CIT Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 28,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. 91.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CIT Group stock opened at $50.05 on Monday. CIT Group Inc. has a one year low of $33.41 and a one year high of $56.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.43.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.39. CIT Group had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 23.98%. The business had revenue of $432.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. CIT Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CIT Group Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. CIT Group’s payout ratio is presently 20.41%.

In related news, insider Steve Solk sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $248,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marisa Harney sold 7,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $379,281.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,545 shares of company stock valued at $1,028,698 in the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.33.

CIT Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which provides financing, leasing and advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment consists of four divisions, commercial finance, rail, and real estate finance and business capital.

