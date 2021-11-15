1832 Asset Management L.P. Takes $1.43 Million Position in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 39,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 42.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. 91.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist downgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group downgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.83.

NYSE MGP opened at $38.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.19. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 1 year low of $29.65 and a 1 year high of $43.19. The company has a quick ratio of 9.19, a current ratio of 9.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.04). MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 25.08%. As a group, equities analysts predict that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. This is an increase from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 154.08%.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

