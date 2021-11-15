iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 325,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340,963 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.29% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $16,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. True Link Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 43,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 12,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 978,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,194,000 after buying an additional 213,849 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $582,000. Finally, Omega Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 237.5% in the 2nd quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 235,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,100,000 after buying an additional 166,019 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock opened at $50.62 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.95 and its 200-day moving average is $51.18. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.58 and a 1 year high of $51.71.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%.

