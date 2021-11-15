25,292 Shares in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Purchased by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 25,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Yum China by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 14,193,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,736,443 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yum China by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,145,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,998,055 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Yum China by 98.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,618,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793,580 shares during the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd increased its stake in shares of Yum China by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 6,957,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yum China by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,371,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 1,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total transaction of $81,385.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum China stock opened at $54.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.36 and a 200-day moving average of $62.11. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.53 and a 52 week high of $69.67.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.17%.

YUMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie downgraded shares of Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $52.90 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.77.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

