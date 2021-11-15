Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $15.99 Million Holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,175,555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 416,493 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.35% of MGIC Investment worth $15,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,779,864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $337,005,000 after purchasing an additional 213,676 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,357,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $222,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,007 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 9,327,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $126,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 333.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,790,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,951,000 after acquiring an additional 5,992,615 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,343,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $99,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,574 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

MTG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

Shares of NYSE MTG opened at $15.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.72. MGIC Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $11.06 and a 12 month high of $16.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.77.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46. The company had revenue of $294.74 million during the quarter. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 51.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.08%.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

