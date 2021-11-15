The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Receives $38.59 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.59.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Kroger from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Northcoast Research upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

KR opened at $42.43 on Friday. Kroger has a fifty-two week low of $30.35 and a fifty-two week high of $47.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.31.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. Kroger had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The firm had revenue of $31.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kroger will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Kroger’s payout ratio is 56.38%.

In other news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $778,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $32,917.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,562.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,479 shares of company stock worth $2,966,226. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Kroger during the third quarter valued at about $585,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Kroger by 31.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,044,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,517,000 after buying an additional 251,709 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Kroger by 7.5% during the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Kroger by 50.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,098,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,851,000 after buying an additional 706,087 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kroger during the third quarter worth about $357,000. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

