Brokerages Set True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) PT at C$7.57

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$7.57.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TNT.UN shares. Laurentian upped their price target on True North Commercial REIT from C$6.75 to C$7.75 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their price objective on True North Commercial REIT from C$6.75 to C$7.75 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on True North Commercial REIT from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on True North Commercial REIT from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on True North Commercial REIT from C$7.25 to C$7.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of TSE TNT.UN opened at C$7.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$7.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.34, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.07. True North Commercial REIT has a 1-year low of C$5.95 and a 1-year high of C$7.68. The company has a market cap of C$656.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0495 per share. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. True North Commercial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.41%.

About True North Commercial REIT

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

