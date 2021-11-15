Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 156,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,911 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.23% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $17,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,273,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 209,352 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,867,000 after acquiring an additional 46,671 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 116,654.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,843 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 12,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 166.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 166,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,015,000 after acquiring an additional 104,194 shares in the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

RGA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.11.

NYSE:RGA opened at $112.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.08. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $103.50 and a fifty-two week high of $134.93.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($3.57). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.68%.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA).

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.