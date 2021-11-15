Colony Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Colony Group LLC lowered its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 31.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 823 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $293.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.35.

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $245.27 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.17. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.93 and a 12 month high of $263.92.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.47. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 257.41% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 9.78%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total value of $12,586,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,252 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total value of $2,032,055.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,420 shares of company stock worth $17,911,886. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

