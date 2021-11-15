iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Shares Sold by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 551 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LQD. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $132.98 on Monday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $127.91 and a 12 month high of $138.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.94 and its 200-day moving average is $133.71.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

