SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY) Shares Sold by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,569 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC owned about 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Cedar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 13.5% during the second quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 8,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $248,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 233.0% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 13,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 9,124 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 57.7% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHY opened at $26.57 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.71. SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $25.75 and a 1-year high of $27.00.

