Colony Group LLC Makes New $315,000 Investment in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EMN. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 43.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 9.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 161,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,792,000 after acquiring an additional 13,977 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the first quarter worth $362,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 15.4% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the first quarter worth $2,648,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Eastman Chemical news, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.19, for a total value of $2,999,082.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EMN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Eastman Chemical from $137.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.92.

NYSE EMN opened at $115.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.52. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $91.10 and a 1 year high of $130.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.69 and its 200 day moving average is $113.86.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 5.13%. Eastman Chemical’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

