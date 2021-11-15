Walleye Capital LLC Buys 3,437 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,441 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,437 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Martin J. Curran sold 28,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total transaction of $1,162,052.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Clark S. Kinlin sold 15,302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total value of $602,898.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,361,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $39.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.39 billion, a PE ratio of 40.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.31. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $34.81 and a 1 year high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Corning had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

GLW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Corning from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price (down from $44.00) on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on Corning from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.92.

About Corning

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

