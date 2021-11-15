Binance Coin (BNB) 24 Hour Volume Tops $2.34 Billion

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 15th. One Binance Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $645.35 or 0.00982305 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Binance Coin has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. Binance Coin has a market cap of $107.64 billion and approximately $2.34 billion worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Binance Coin Coin Profile
BNB is a PoSA coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 166,801,148 coins. Binance Coin’s official website is www.binance.com. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Binance Coin
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Binance Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
