PumaPay 1-Day Volume Hits $641,526.00 (PMA)

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 15th. One PumaPay coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PumaPay has traded 16.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. PumaPay has a market cap of $4.80 million and $641,526.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.06 or 0.00051839 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001520 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.63 or 0.00220139 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00010818 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.08 or 0.00086881 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About PumaPay

PumaPay is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 coins and its circulating supply is 30,996,432,231 coins. PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here . PumaPay’s official website is pumapay.io . The official message board for PumaPay is blog.pumapay.io . The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PumaPay's open-source Pull Payment Protocol is a comprehensive blockchain solution which offers robust payment mechanisms far more credible, efficient, flexible, cost-effective, and scalable than current implementations (credit cards). Unlike today's payment methods, which include credit cards and virtual coins like Bitcoin, the Pull Payment Protocol was designed from the ground up specifically to overcome existing hurdles and offers a set of tools developed to facilitate onboarding processes for both businesses and individuals. “

Buying and Selling PumaPay

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PumaPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PumaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

